Boston Partners Sells 2,563,096 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,563,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.31% of Steel Dynamics worth $355,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

