Boston Partners Sells 189,936 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,936 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $452,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 115,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,230 shares of company stock worth $93,486,777. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

