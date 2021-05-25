Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352,454 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Deere & Company worth $596,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.13. 35,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,732. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.