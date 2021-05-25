Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,175 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Humana were worth $344,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $442.68. 12,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,765. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

