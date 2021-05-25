Boston Partners Has $325.50 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $325,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

