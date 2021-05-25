Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.67.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.