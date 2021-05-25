BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

