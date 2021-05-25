BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $23.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

