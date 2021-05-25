BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 126,411.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,168,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

