BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 427.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.35% of CoreLogic worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLGX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

