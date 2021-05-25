BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ZWB opened at C$20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.57. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$13.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.61.

