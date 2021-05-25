BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $86.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.