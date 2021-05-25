B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.31. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

