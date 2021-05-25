Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

