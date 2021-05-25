Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,657,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

