Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $773,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

