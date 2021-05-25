Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,597,620 shares of company stock worth $329,793,246 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

