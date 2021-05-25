Blockzero Labs Price Down 30% This Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $286,413.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,700 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

