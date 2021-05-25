BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $17.28 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $410,631.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00963424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.50 or 0.09953970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.