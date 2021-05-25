BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $13.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 39,685 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

