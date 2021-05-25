BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,252,770 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,468,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $6,215,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.14 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

