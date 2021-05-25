BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.88% of Alphabet worth $40,198,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,406.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,316.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,004.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

