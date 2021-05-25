BlackRock Inc. Purchases 714,829 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $11,534,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $232.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

