BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,539,799 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $8,060,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

