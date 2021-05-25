BlackRock Inc. Has $7.10 Billion Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of Altria Group worth $7,099,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.