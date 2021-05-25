BlackRock Inc. Acquires 647,496 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $16,067,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.