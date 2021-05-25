BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,426,922 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of United Parcel Service worth $9,184,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $172.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

