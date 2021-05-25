Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00372580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00171689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00260977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011057 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

