Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3,311.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

