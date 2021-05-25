Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

