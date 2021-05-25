Bitcoin Adult Market Capitalization Hits $71,267.20 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $71,267.20 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00352228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00180695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00825983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 52,944,375 coins and its circulating supply is 50,983,138 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

