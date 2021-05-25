Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $93.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $649,321.91 and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.66 or 0.99898308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.01069982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00488435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00349172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00091569 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004188 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,625,126 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

