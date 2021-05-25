BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.
BIGC stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -52.28. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $6,072,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,759,973 shares of company stock valued at $104,646,669 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
