Bibox Token (BIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.21 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Bibox Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Bibox Token has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bibox Token has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

