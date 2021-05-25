BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $3.01 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00358431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00184982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003831 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.20 or 0.00851345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

