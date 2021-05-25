Bezant One Day Volume Reaches $1,795.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $222,005.41 and approximately $1,795.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.86 or 0.00927332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.36 or 0.09820766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

