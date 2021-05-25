Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

