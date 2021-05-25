Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of LON NWG remained flat at $GBX 202.90 ($2.65) on Monday. 13,274,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,652. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.57. The company has a market capitalization of £23.49 billion and a PE ratio of -57.97.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $274,415.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

