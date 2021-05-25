Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.