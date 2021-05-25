Beowulf Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $8.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00943150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.52 or 0.09744456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

BWF is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars.

