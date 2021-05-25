Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $774.09 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $774.09 or 0.02065086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00270462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

