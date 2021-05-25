Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.72. 1,287,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

