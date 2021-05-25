Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.28.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

