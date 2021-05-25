Beacon Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
