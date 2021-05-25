BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 33,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 211,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

