Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$37.56 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

