Bata Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Bata has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $85,829.86 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00477170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

