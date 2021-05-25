BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $464,769.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00963424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.50 or 0.09953970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

