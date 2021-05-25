Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.46. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$52.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

