Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 195,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.